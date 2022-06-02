With Qatar 2022 looming around, Saudi Arabia will take on Colombia to continue preparing themselves for the FIFA World Cup. Check out here the date, time, and how to watch it in the US.

The stage is set for Qatar 2022, but we’re still months away from the FIFA World Cup. That’s why Saudi Arabia will face Colombia in an international friendly during the June window, here we’ll tell you the date and kick-off time.

French-born coach Herve Renard has led the Asian team to the next World Cup by winning Group B of the AFC Qualifiers. However, Saudi Arabia have to prepare for a challenging group stage in Qatar as they were drawn against Argentina, Mexico, and Poland in Group C.

Meanwhile, the Cafeteros are still in pain after missing out on a ticket to Qatar. With Reinaldo Rueda no longer at the helm, it’s time to turn the page for Colombia and get to work with their sights set on the 2026 World Cup.

Saudi Arabia vs Colombia: Date

Saudi Arabia and Colombia will face each other on Sunday, June 5 at Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia, Spain. While the Asian side will prepare for Qatar, the Conmebol team will begin the process towards the 2026 World Cup.

Saudi Arabia vs Colombia: Time by State in the US

ET: 1 PM

CT: 12 PM

MT: 11 AM

PT: 10 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Saudi Arabia vs Colombia

Given that the game is on Sunday, the TV broadcast has yet to be confirmed.