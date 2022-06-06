Saudi Arabia and Venezuela will face-off in a new international friendly matchup. Check out the all the information about this match such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch in the US the 2022 International Friendly

Saudi Arabia will clash against Venezuela at the Estadio Nueva Condomina in Spain for a friendly matchup in preparation for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Check out here all the detailed information about this 2022 International Friendly game including the date, time and TV channel to watch this game live in the US.

Saudi Arabia are preparing themselves for their 5th World Cup participation. The team managed by Hervé Renard has two international friendly games for this June international break. The first one was a 1-0 loss to Colombia.

Whereas Venezuela with nothing to lose, they are preparing for the next World Cup Qualifiers set to start next year. The team managed by Jose Pekerman started off their international break with a 1-0 win to Malta as visitors.

Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela: Date

Saudi Arabia and Venezuela will face-off at the Estadio Nueva Condomina on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET) for an International Friendly matchup. This game is to prepare Saudi Arabia for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and Venezuela are preparing the next World Cup Qualifiers.

Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela: Time by States in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 International Friendly matchup between Saudi Arabia and Venezuela will be available to watch in the United States on Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX Deportes.