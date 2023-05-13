Bayern and Schalke 04 meet in the 2022-2023 Bundesliga. This game will take place at Allianz Arena in München. The home team does not want to lose another game. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 Bundesliga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Bayern have 65 points in the first spot of the standings, they have a small margin of a single point with the second spot of the table, Dortmund. The last two weeks were good for Bayern with victories against Hertha BSC 2-0 and Werder Bremen 2-1.
Schalke 04 just wants to get away from the relegation zone as they are in the 15th spot of the standings with 30 points and a negative record of 7-9-15.
Bayern vs Schalke 04: Kick-Off Time
Bayern and Schalke 04 play for the 2022-2023 Bundesliga on Saturday, May 13 at Allianz Arena in München.
Argentina: 11:30 AM
Australia: 1:30 AM May 14
Belgium: 3:30 PM
Brazil: 11:30 AM
Canada: 9:30 AM
Croatia: 3:30 PM
Denmark: 3:30 PM
Egypt: 4:30 PM
France: 3:30 PM
Germany: 3:30 PM
Ghana: 2:30 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:30 AM
Iran: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 2:30 PM
Israel: 4:30 PM
Italy: 3:30 PM
Jamaica: 9:30 PM
Kenya: 5:30 PM
Malaysia: 10:30 PM
Mexico: 8:30 PM
Morocco: 3:30 PM
Netherlands: 3:30 PM
New Zealand: 3:30 AM May 14
Norway: 3:30 PM
Poland: 3:30 PM
Portugal: 2:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:30 PM
Serbia: 3:30 PM
South Africa: 4:30 PM
Spain: 3:30 PM
Sweden: 3:30 PM
Switzerland: 3:30 PM
UAE: 6:30 PM
UK: 2:30 PM
United States: 9:30 AM
Bayern vs Schalke 04: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet.ca
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3
France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Greece: Nova Sports 3
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola, Mola TV App
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5
Malta: TSN5 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3
Singapore: HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD
United States: ESPN+