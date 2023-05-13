Bayern take on Schalke 04 at Allianz Arena in München for the 2022-2023 Bundesliga. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Bayern and Schalke 04 meet in the 2022-2023 Bundesliga. This game will take place at Allianz Arena in München. The home team does not want to lose another game. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 Bundesliga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Bayern have 65 points in the first spot of the standings, they have a small margin of a single point with the second spot of the table, Dortmund. The last two weeks were good for Bayern with victories against Hertha BSC 2-0 and Werder Bremen 2-1.

Schalke 04 just wants to get away from the relegation zone as they are in the 15th spot of the standings with 30 points and a negative record of 7-9-15.

Bayern vs Schalke 04: Kick-Off Time

Bayern and Schalke 04 play for the 2022-2023 Bundesliga on Saturday, May 13 at Allianz Arena in München.

Argentina: 11:30 AM

Australia: 1:30 AM May 14

Belgium: 3:30 PM

Brazil: 11:30 AM

Canada: 9:30 AM

Croatia: 3:30 PM

Denmark: 3:30 PM

Egypt: 4:30 PM

France: 3:30 PM

Germany: 3:30 PM

Ghana: 2:30 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:30 AM

Iran: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 2:30 PM

Israel: 4:30 PM

Italy: 3:30 PM

Jamaica: 9:30 PM

Kenya: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 10:30 PM

Mexico: 8:30 PM

Morocco: 3:30 PM

Netherlands: 3:30 PM

New Zealand: 3:30 AM May 14

Norway: 3:30 PM

Poland: 3:30 PM

Portugal: 2:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:30 PM

Serbia: 3:30 PM

South Africa: 4:30 PM

Spain: 3:30 PM

Sweden: 3:30 PM

Switzerland: 3:30 PM

UAE: 6:30 PM

UK: 2:30 PM

United States: 9:30 AM

Bayern vs Schalke 04: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet.ca

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Greece: Nova Sports 3

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola, Mola TV App

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5

Malta: TSN5 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

Singapore: HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

United States: ESPN+