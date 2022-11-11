Schalke 04 will receive the leaders Bayern Munich at the Veltins-Arena in North Rhine-Westphalia in northwestern Germany for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
After a not quite good start, Bayern Munich managed to reach the top of the standings, where they are calmly leading at the moment, 4 points above Union Berlin. But of course they want to stay on top and be on their way to winning another edition of the Bundesliga, the 11th in a row if they win it.
In the case of Schalke, they are in a delicate situation. Technically this will be a duel of opposites, since the locals are in last place in the standings and for the moment they are being relegated to the second division. It is more than clear that they need to get points immediately, so against the leaders a draw would be a good result.
Schalke vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time
Schalke will play against Bayern for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga this Saturday, November 12 at the Veltins-Arena in North Rhine-Westphalia in northwestern Germany.
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM (November 13)
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Cameroon: 8:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 11:30 AM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Ecuador: 12:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (November 13)
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Japan: 2:30 AM (November 13)
Kenya: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM (November 13)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (November 13)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 6:30 PM
Qatar: 8:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Senegal: 5:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM (November 13)
South Africa: 8:30 PM
South Korea: 2:30 AM (November 13)
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
Tanzania: 8:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 1:30 PM
Tunisia: 5:30 PM
Uganda: 8:30 PM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Schalke vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Cameroon: StarTimes App, CRTV Sports
Canada: Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World
Costa Rica: Sky HD
Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia, SportKlub 4K
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Iran: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: Sky Sport Action, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K
Japan: SKY PerfecTV LIVE
Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
South Korea: FORCING, tvN Sports
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: Startimes World Football, NTA Sports 24, StarTimes App
Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia, SportKlub 4K
Singapore: HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: #Let's go
Sweden: V Sport Football, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1
Tanzania: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 3
Uganda: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football
USA: ESPN+