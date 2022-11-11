Schalke 04 will face Bayern Munich for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Schalke 04 will receive the leaders Bayern Munich at the Veltins-Arena in North Rhine-Westphalia in northwestern Germany for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

After a not quite good start, Bayern Munich managed to reach the top of the standings, where they are calmly leading at the moment, 4 points above Union Berlin. But of course they want to stay on top and be on their way to winning another edition of the Bundesliga, the 11th in a row if they win it.

In the case of Schalke, they are in a delicate situation. Technically this will be a duel of opposites, since the locals are in last place in the standings and for the moment they are being relegated to the second division. It is more than clear that they need to get points immediately, so against the leaders a draw would be a good result.

Schalke vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

Schalke will play against Bayern for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga this Saturday, November 12 at the Veltins-Arena in North Rhine-Westphalia in northwestern Germany.

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM (November 13)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Cameroon: 8:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Ecuador: 12:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (November 13)

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Japan: 2:30 AM (November 13)

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (November 13)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (November 13)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 6:30 PM

Qatar: 8:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Senegal: 5:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (November 13)

South Africa: 8:30 PM

South Korea: 2:30 AM (November 13)

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

Tanzania: 8:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:30 PM

Tunisia: 5:30 PM

Uganda: 8:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Schalke vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Cameroon: StarTimes App, CRTV Sports

Canada: Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia, SportKlub 4K

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Iran: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: Sky Sport Action, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K

Japan: SKY PerfecTV LIVE

Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

South Korea: FORCING, tvN Sports

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: Startimes World Football, NTA Sports 24, StarTimes App

Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia, SportKlub 4K

Singapore: HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: #Let's go

Sweden: V Sport Football, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

Tanzania: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 3

Uganda: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

USA: ESPN+

