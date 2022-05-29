Scotland and Ukraine will face each other looking to be the team that defines with Wales the last UEFA place in Qatar 2022. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Almost all the teams confirmed for the next World Cup in Qatar are already there. Only the teams that will come out of the playoffs between Confederations remain to be defined, in addition to the last of those classified by UEFA. This is precisely what these rivals will try to define in this interesting game.

Almost all the teams confirmed for the next World Cup in Qatar are already there. Only the teams that will come out of the playoffs between Confederations remain to be defined, in addition to the last of those classified by UEFA. This is precisely what these rivals will try to define in this interesting game.

Scotland and Ukraine are the semi-finalists for Path A of the European Qualifiers. The team that wins this game will have to face Wales in the final, who defeated Austria and will have the chance to play a World Cup again after they did it for the first and only time in Sweden 1958.

Scotland vs Ukraine: Date

This European qualifiers game between Scotland and Ukraine that will take place at the Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland will be played on Wednesday, June 1 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Scotland vs Ukraine: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Scotland vs Ukraine

Scotland and Ukraine will play this European qualifiers game on Wednesday, June 1 at 2:45 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN+, ESPN2, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App.

