Scotland play against Ukraine today at the Hampden Park, Glasgow for a Path A Semifinals game of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Full details about how to watch or live stream free the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Scotland and Ukraine meet in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Path A semifinals. This game will take place at Hampden Park in Glasgow today, June 1, 2022 at 2:45 PM (ET). The home team looks strong with a winning streak since last year. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Scotland are closer to Qatar 2022 but they still have to win this game and the final against Wales on June 5, all in less than a week. The last time Scotland lost a game was on September 1, 2021 against Denmark.

Ukraine are hoping to send a message to the world with this game, they want to play in the upcoming World Cup and the team has a high chance of winning this game as they are in good form thanks to a long winning streak since July 3rd. 2021.

Scotland vs Ukraine: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, Jun 1, 2022.

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland.

Scotland vs Ukraine: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Scotland vs Ukraine: Storylines

Scotland know how to play in a World Cup but they have not qualified for the big tournament since 1998, in a nutshell Scotland last played in a World Cup in the 20th century. But Scotland's performance in the World Cup was always poor since that they have never gone beyond the group stage. The good news is that the team currently have a winning streak of five wins and two draws, the most recent game for Scotland was a draw against Austria 2-2 on the road.

Ukraine are sunk in an unfortunate war situation in their country, but the team must take this opportunity to send a strong message to the other countries of the world, they have not given up and the team has shown it with two wins and a draw during the Global Tour for Peace. A victory against Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1, one against Empoli 3-1 and a draw against Rijeka 1-1.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Scotland vs Ukraine in the U.S.

Scotland vs Ukraine: Predictions And Odds

