Seattle Sounders are ready to face Inter Miami, West vs East Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 7 game will take place at Lumen Field on April 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The visitors start another season struggling. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Seattle Sounders opened the new 2022 MLS season with a couple of painful losses but the team won two of the last three games and drew another to build their first winning streak of the season.

Inter Miami continue to struggle to win games and this new season is no exception, they lost four of the first six games of the season and recently won a game against the New England Revolution in what was Inter Miami's first win of the season.

Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington.

Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami: Storylines

The Seattle Sounders are in 11th spot in the Western Conference with a 2-1-2 record, but the worst thing was that the Sounders lost the first two games of the season against Nashville 0-1 and against Real Salt Lake 0-1. But the losses seem to be behind them as the team won two of the last three games against LA Galaxy 3-2 and Minnesota United 2-1, as well as a draw against Austin FC 1-1. The season is young and there is still a lot to play for, the Sounders were dominant in the 2021 season but lost in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

Inter Miami tied their first game of the season against Chicago Fire 0-0 at home, it was a good sign but after that tie Inter Miami lost four straight games against Austin FC 1-5, Los Angeles FC 0-2, FC Cincinnati 1 -3 and Houston Dynamo 1-3. Inter Miami's first losing streak came to an end with a victory against the New England Revolution 3-2 at home.

Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami: Predictions And Odds

Seattle Sounders are favorites to win this game at home with 1.57 odds that will pay $157 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they know how to win against the visitors. Inter Miami are underdogs at 5.50 odds. The draw is offered at 4.00 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Seattle Sounders 1.57.

BetMGM Seattle Sounders 1.57 Draw 4.00 / 2.5 Inter Miami 5.50

