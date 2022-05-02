Pumas UNAM and Seattle Sounder will play the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League finals.Pumas and Seattle Sounders' first leg ended as a 2-2 draw. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this winner-takes-all game.

After an awesome first leg Pumas UNAM and Seattle Sounders will face each other for the second leg of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League Finals. Here you can find out the probable lineups of both teams for this game. This international game will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Pumas UNAM started with a 2-0 leading score in the first half. Juan Ignacio Dinenno score twice to be the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League leading scorer. However, Pumas UNAM couldn't managed to keep the lead. Seattle Sounders drew the game after Nicolas Lodeiro's two goals from the penalty kick line.

For the second leg, the Rave Green will set a new attendance record for a CONCACAF Champions League Final match. Seattle Sounders sold more than 61,000 tickets for this Wednesday's final game. Pumas UNAM want to clinch their 3rd CONCACAF title, while Seattle Sounders seek to win it for the first time in their history and the first for a MLS team since LA Galaxy did it back in 2000.

Seattle Sounders lineup

Goalkeeper Andrew Thomas is still with a calf injury, as Dylan Teves who has a sore hamstring. The rest of the Sounders roster is available for this final game. It won't be different from the first leg starting lineup, though.

Seattle Sounders probable starting XI: Stefan Frei; Nouhou Tolo, Yeimar Gomez, Xavier Arreaga, Alex Roldan; Joao Paulo, Albert Rusnak, Cristian Roldan; Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raul Ruidiaz.

Pumas UNAM probable lineup

Alan Mozo has been in rehab for his injury and could return to the starting XI. Arturo Ortíz Martínez is cleared from his semifinals' red card, so he will be available for the second leg of the finals.

Pumas UNAM probable starting XI: Alfredo Talavera; Jesús Rivas, José Ricardo Galindo, Nicolas Freire, Efrain Velarde; , Higor Meritão, Rogerio de Oliveira, Diogo de Oliveira, Juan Dinneno, Leonel Lopez; Favio Álvarez.