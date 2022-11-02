It's no coincidence that Bayern have dominated the Bundesliga for the past 10 years. It takes a look at his current players' salary to know how powerful they are. Serge Gnabry's salary could be a good example. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year.

As part of the following generation after Germany's success at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Serge Gnabry has been developing into a total football star with many accomplishments in his resume. Since 2018, the Stuttgart-born winger has been playing for FC Bayern as one of their biggest stars in their squad. In fact, he was linked to Real Madrid over the summer before the start of the 2022-23 season.

His time with the German national team has been very short. In fact, he made his official debut with Die Mannschaft as a 21-year-old in 2016, against San Marino in a qualifiers game to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Also, he made his World Cup there, where the German team ended up last in the group stage for the first time ever.

In his five-season performance with one of the biggest clubs in Germany, FC Bayern, Gnabry has won four Bundesliga titles in a row, two German Pokal champioships, one Super Cup, as well as one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup, all of them in 2020.

Serge Gnabry's contract with Bayern

According to latest reports regarding FC Bayern's top salaries, Serge Gnabry current salary is an estimate of €19,000,000 per year. Which means he earns more than Leon Goretzka, Dayot Upamecano, to be the 7th highest-paid player in the Bayern's squad.

How much does Serge Gnabry make a week?

Considering Gnabry's current €19-million annual salary, he currently earns an estimate amount of €1,584,000.00 per month. That would make an estimate of €365,000 a week; €52,000 a day; €2,000 per hour; or €36.21 per minute. Although since 2017, Gnabry has been donating 1% of his salary to 'Common Goal' iniative managed by the NGO streetfootballworld.