Sergio Aguero, who had to put an end to his professional career prematurely due to heart problems, announced that he will be part of the Argentine team at the World Cup in Qatar. However, this time, he will play a different part.

One of the world's best strikers in the 21st century, Sergio Aguero, was forced to hang up his boots prematurely this season due to cardiac problems. The Argentine star had to be replaced in the Barcelona vs Alaves clash after having difficulty breathing.

After the 33-year-old had undergone medical examinations, it was concluded that he has heart problems and that he simply has to stop playing professional soccer. It was a big shock for Manchester City's former striker and all-time top goalscorer, as well as one of the best Argentine modern players.

Aguero was one of the most deserving players in Argentina's qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November, but he will not be able to be in the squad for the Gauchos who will certainly aim for the trophy. However, the veteran has now revealed that he will be part of the Argentina team for the upcoming grand international tournament.

Sergio Aguero to be at Qatar 2022

"We will have a meeting this week. I'm going to the World Cup in Qatar. The only problem would be being away again for so long. I want to be there. The idea is for me to be incorporated into the coaching staff, I spoke with Lionel Scaloni and president Claudio Tapia", Aguero told Radio10.

This will also see the former striker team up with his old friend Lionel Messi, who is attempting to complete his trophy cabinet by adding the FIFA World Cup.