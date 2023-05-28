Sergio Rico, Spanish goalkeeper of PSG, was hospitalized this Sunday in critical condition after he fell from a horse in Huelva. As a consequence, the 29-year old player suffered a severe head trauma. It all happened just one day before after winning the Ligue 1 title.

Rico was part of PSG’s squad list who got a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg on Saturday to conquer the French league. The goalkeeper was formed in the youth categories of Sevilla FC and he played for that club from 2014 until 2018.

Following that stint, Sergio Rico went on loan one year to Fulham in the Premier League and then another season with PSG. In 2020, the French club paid his transfer fee and, during the first semester of 2022, he played on loan with Mallorca in La Liga.

Sergio Rico is in critical condition: What happened to PSG’s goalkeeper?

After the match against Strasbourg, Sergio Rico traveled back to El Rocío in Huelva where these days are of celebration with the famous romería. On Sunday morning, he suffered the accident while riding a horse.

According to the latest reports from Spain, the goalkeeper was kicked several times by the horse after he fell. The incident took place at 8:30 AM (local time) in the street known as Camino de Moguer at El Rocío.

Witnesses confirmed to the emergency services that, while Sergio Rico was on the ground, he received several hits from the animal. He’s now been treated at Virgen del Rocio’s hospital and his condition has been reported as critical by the medical staff.