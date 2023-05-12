Ana Paula Borgo, a former volleyball star of Brazil, passed away this Thursday. She was born on October 20 of 1993 in Bauru and sports became part of her life since she was a child.

“Fluminense are deeply saddened by the death of Paula Borgo, who honored the colors of our team in the 2019-2020 season”, was the message from the famous Brazilian club in social media.

Borgo was not only known at the club level in Brazil, but also with the national team on the road to the Olympics. She was one of the most beloved characters in the country as an example of perseverance.

What was Ana Paula Borgo’s cause of death?

Ana Paula Borgo was 29 years old and died as a consequence of stomach cancer. Last September, the disease was confirmed in a medical checkup prior to her signing with Barueri in Brazil.

After leaving Fluminense in 2020, the Brazilian star went to Turkey where she played for Kale and Nilufer Belediyespor. Then, Borgo signed with Bergamo in Italy before her long awaited return home for Barueri. Other clubs in her career were Sao Caetano, Pinheiros, Finasa/Osasco and Praia Clube.

With Brazil’s national team, Borgo won silver in 2019 League of Nations and took gold in the Olympic qualifiers for Tokyo 2020. She was also part of the team which conquered the U-23 World Volleyball Championships in Turkey (2015).