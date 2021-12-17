Sevilla and Atletico Madrid will clash off on Saturday at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in the 18th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Sevilla will host Atletico Madrid at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville on the Matchday 18 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 4:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

This will be their 50th La Liga meeting. Interestingly, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are tied in head-to-head clashes, having both celebrated a triumph on 17 occasions each; while the remaining 15 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on April 4, 2021, when Rojiblancos surprised the Colchoneros with a narrow 1-0 win at home in the 2020-21 La Liga season. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid: Storylines

Sevilla have been in decent form in this season's La Liga. In their last five fixtures, they have won three times and lost once while also drawing once (WWLDW). Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have been in worse form recently, as they have won only twice in their last five matches. In addition, they have two losses and one draw (LLWWD).

The Andalusian side currently sit in second place on the La Liga table with 34 points in 16 matches so far. On the other hand, the Colchoneros are placed two positions below them, in fourth place in La Liga with 29 points won in 16 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to March 3, 1997, when Atleti narrowly won with a final result of 3-2 in the 1996-97 La Liga season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 18.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 18 game between Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, to be played on Saturday, at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid: Predictions And Odds

The odds are surprisingly in favor of Sevilla. FanDuel see them as the minimal favorites and thus, they have given them +175 odds to cause an upset. The away side Atletico Madrid have +180 odds to come back home with a win in the 18th round, while a tie would result in an +190 payout.

FanDuel Sevilla +175 Tie +190 Atletico Madrid +180

* Odds via FanDuel