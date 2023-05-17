Sevilla vs Juventus: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free online 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League in your country

Sevilla and Juventus will face each other on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Sevilla in Leg 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Semi-Finals. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League Knockout Round soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their sixth overall meeting. Interestingly, Juventus of Serie A are the favorites in head-to-head clashes with two wins so far; La Liga side Sevilla have one victory to this day, and the remaining two matches has ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on May 11, 2023, and it ended in a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Stadium in Turin in the first leg. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, to determine which team will go into the Grand Final.

Sevilla vs Juventus: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Sevilla vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Belgium: Canvas, Tipik

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: W9, Canal+ Foot, Free, Molotov

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: TV8, NOW TV, DAZN, Sky Sport 252, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Canvas, ESPN Extra, Watch ESPN, ESPN 3

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV6 Sweden, TV3+ Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport 1, RTL+, W9 Suisse, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com

United States: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Univision NOW, VIX+, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com