Sevilla and Juventus will face each other on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Sevilla in Leg 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Semi-Finals. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League Knockout Round soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their sixth overall meeting. Interestingly, Juventus of Serie A are the favorites in head-to-head clashes with two wins so far; La Liga side Sevilla have one victory to this day, and the remaining two matches has ended in a draw.
Their last game was played on May 11, 2023, and it ended in a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Stadium in Turin in the first leg. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, to determine which team will go into the Grand Final.
Sevilla vs Juventus: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Sevilla vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Belgium: Canvas, Tipik
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: W9, Canal+ Foot, Free, Molotov
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: TV8, NOW TV, DAZN, Sky Sport 252, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Canvas, ESPN Extra, Watch ESPN, ESPN 3
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV6 Sweden, TV3+ Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport 1, RTL+, W9 Suisse, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com
United States: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Univision NOW, VIX+, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com