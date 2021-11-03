Sheriff and Inter Milan meet today at the Sheriff Stadion for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22. Find out here the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch the match in the United States.

Sheriff will host Inter Milan today at the Sheriff Stadion for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22. The hosts are leaders in the group but a defeat could make them lose that spot. Here, find out everything there is to know about this UCL game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

The home side has been the surprise of Group D, if not of the competition. The tiny club from Moldova beat Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first two matches, but then failed against their next rivals. Nevertheless, they still are in the first position but they will try to take the points at home.

On the other hand, Inter Milan lost to Real Madrid in their opener and then drew with Shakhtar Donetsk before they finally got a win against Sheriff at home. Now, they will visit the Sheriff stadium in Tiraspol to try to get themselves in the top two of the group.

Sheriff vs Inter Milan: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Time: 4:00 PM (ET).

Location: Sheriff Stadion, Tiraspol

Sheriff vs Inter Milan: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Sheriff vs Inter Milan: Storylines

These two teams have only faced each other once, and it was two weeks ago when Inter Milan beat Sheriff 3-1 with goals from Edin Dzeko, Arturo Vidal and Stefan de Vrij. For Sheriff, the goal scorer was Sebastien Thill.

How to watch or live stream Sheriff vs Inter Milan in the US

The match between Sheriff and Inter Milan for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 to be played on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by TUDN.com, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, Paramount+.

Sheriff vs Inter Milan: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Inter Milan are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -350, while Sheriff have odds of +1000. A tie would end up in a +460 payout.

