Southampton and Manchester City will face off at St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton in the Quarter-Finals of the 2021-22 FA Cup. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting Football Association Challenge Cup match in the US.

This will be their fourth FA Cup meeting. There are no surprises here as Manchester City are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far; Southampton have grabbed a triumph only once to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent FA Cup game was played on January 28, 2007, when the Citizens cruised past the Saints 3-1 at home in the 2006/07 FA Cup Round 4. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in this competition in 15 years, this time in the later stages of the 2021/2022 FA Cup.

Southampton vs Manchester City: Date

The 2021-22 FA Cup Quarter-Finals game between Southampton and Manchester City will be played on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

Southampton vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Southampton vs Manchester City in FA Cup 2021-22

The game to be played between Southampton and Manchester City in the Quarter-Finals of the 2021-22 FA Cup, will be broadcast on in the United States.