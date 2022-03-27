Spain take on Iceland at Estadio Abanca-Riazor in La Coruña for a International Friendly a game. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Spain vs Iceland: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch this International Friendly game

Spain and Iceland meet in a International Friendly game. This game will take place at Estadio Abanca-Riazor in La Coruña. The home team is building a new winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Spain did everything right during the 2022 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, they won their group with 19 points and a record of 6-1-1 overall. The most recent game for Spain was a friendly game win against Albania 2-1 at home, that was the third win in a row for Spain after the last two in the Group Stage qualifiers against Greece and Sweden.

Iceland will not play in Qatar 2022 due to poor results during the qualifiers, they only won two out of ten games in the group stage. Iceland have not won a game since October 11, 2021 against Liechtenstein 4-0 as part of the qualifiers.

Spain vs Iceland: Date

Spain and Iceland play for a International Friendly game on March 29, Tuesday at Estadio Abanca-Riazor in La Coruña. The home team are favorites to win but they don't want to risk injuries before the start of the Nations League, the visitors want a big victory to put the bad results behind them.

Spain vs Iceland: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Spain vs Iceland at the International Friendly

This International Friendly game after the qualifiers, Spain and Iceland at the Estadio Abanca-Riazor in La Coruña on March 29, Tuesday, will be broadcast in the US by ESPN+

