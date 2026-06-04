Spain vs Iraq: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 4, 2026

Spain will take on Iraq at the Riazor Stadium in a 2026 international friendly. A duel between two World Cup rivals with different aspirations. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Spain vs Iraq Tournament Friendly Date Thursday, June 4, 2026 Time 3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Spain vs Iraq in the USA

Fans can watch this highly anticipated matchup live on either Fubo or ViX, with both streaming platforms carrying the action from start to finish.

Whether watching from home or on the go, both platforms will offer live coverage, ensuring fans don’t miss any part of this exciting contest.

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Can I watch Spain vs Iraq for free?

Viewers in the United States will be able to catch this much-anticipated matchup live through Fubo, which provides access to the network airing the game across the country.

Fans who prefer to stream without committing right away can also take advantage of Fubo’s 5-day free trial, allowing them to watch the contest in real time without any initial payment.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Spain enters this matchup as one of the leading contenders to lift the World Cup trophy, bringing a loaded squad headlined by rising superstar Lamine Yamal and carrying expectations of capturing a second world title.

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The Spanish side views every tune-up as a key step in its preparation, making this a valuable test as the tournament approaches. For Iraq, the stakes are different but no less significant.

Back on the World Cup stage after earning its return to the global spotlight, Iraq will look to use this high-profile friendly against one of Europe’s elite nations as an opportunity to measure its progress, build confidence, and prove it can compete with the sport’s biggest powers.

Aymen Hussein of Iraq – Rodrigo Oropeza/Getty Images

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Spain vs Iraq: Predicted Lineups

Spain (4-3-3): Raya; Porro, P. Torres, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri, Ruiz; Olmo, Oyarzabal, N. Williams.

Iraq (4-2-3-1): Hassan; H. Ali, Natiq, Sulaka, Doski; Al-Ammari, Rashid; Bayesh, Jasim, Amyn; A. Hussein.

What time is the Spain vs Iraq match?

The match kicks off today, June 4, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM