Spain vs Scotland: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2024 Euro Qualifiers in your country

Matchday 7 of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers has a matchup between the best teams in the group vying for a victory that could help their goals immensely. It involves Spain facing Scotland at Estadio Olimpico de Sevilla. This is how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.

Spain are further down the standings than expected trailing the leaders by six points, but this can be attributed to their scheduling. They have played one fewer match than Scotland thus far, so they could catch up with them soon if they get a victory here. Their record is three wins to just one defeat.

Scotland have been the most shocking appearance in the tournament with a great level of performances throughout the competition. They didn’t only have a good start but they were able to be reliable getting nothing except for victories. Despite not having already qualified by the numbers after five matchups, their current position suggest that they are going to succeed.

Spain vs Scotland: Kick-Off Time

Spain will confront Scotland at Estadio Olimpico de Sevilla on Matchday 7 of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers this Thursday, October 12.

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 13)

Bangladesh: 00:45 AM (October 13)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 00:15 AM (October 13)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 13)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 13)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (October 13)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (October 13)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How to watch Spain vs Scotland in your country

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Sport X,TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Free, L’Equipe, L’Equipe Web, Molotov

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel, Vision+

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: TV8, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: fuboTV España, RTVE.es, TVE La 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

Switzerland: DAZN, SRF zwei, RSI La 2, SRF Play

UAE: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

UK: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo Sports Network, ViX