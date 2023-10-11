Matchday 7 of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers has a matchup between the best teams in the group vying for a victory that could help their goals immensely. It involves Spain facing Scotland at Estadio Olimpico de Sevilla. This is how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.
Spain are further down the standings than expected trailing the leaders by six points, but this can be attributed to their scheduling. They have played one fewer match than Scotland thus far, so they could catch up with them soon if they get a victory here. Their record is three wins to just one defeat.
Scotland have been the most shocking appearance in the tournament with a great level of performances throughout the competition. They didn’t only have a good start but they were able to be reliable getting nothing except for victories. Despite not having already qualified by the numbers after five matchups, their current position suggest that they are going to succeed.
Spain vs Scotland: Kick-Off Time
Spain will confront Scotland at Estadio Olimpico de Sevilla on Matchday 7 of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers this Thursday, October 12.
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 13)
Bangladesh: 00:45 AM (October 13)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 00:15 AM (October 13)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 13)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 13)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (October 13)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (October 13)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
How to watch Spain vs Scotland in your country
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Sport X,TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Free, L’Equipe, L’Equipe Web, Molotov
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel, Vision+
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: TV8, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: fuboTV España, RTVE.es, TVE La 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra
Switzerland: DAZN, SRF zwei, RSI La 2, SRF Play
UAE: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
UK: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
United States: Fubo Sports Network, ViX