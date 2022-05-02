If you thought that professional soccer players weren't capable of doing crazy things just to watch their favorite teams, you were wrong. A Spanish player pretended to have Covid just to be able to attend the 2022 Copa del Rey final between Real Betis and Valencia.

Many people may forget it sometimes, but professional soccer players are human beings just like us, only that they get paid for doing what most of us love to do in our spare time, to play the beautiful game.

They may do this for a living, but that doesn't mean they don't have special feelings for a certain team, like any soccer fan does. Some players are lucky enough to represent the crest and wear the colors they love the most, while others have to settle with seeing them on TV when they have time.

But all diehard soccer fans will understand that sometimes you just need to be there for your team, no matter what day of the week it is nor how far away the game takes place. But Spanish midfielder Juan Carlos Menudo may have taken that passion to the next level.

Juan Carlos Menudo, the Spanish player who faked having Covid just to attend Copa del Rey final

Even though soccer fans sometimes do crazy things for their teams, putting a job on the line and faking to have Covid-19 may be a bit excessive. Well, Menudo did that a couple of weeks ago to attend the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, April 23.

Menudo, 30, pretended to have tested positive for Coronavirus just to skip training and miss the weekend's game of Deportivo La Coruña so that he could travel to Seville to support his favorite team, Real Betis.

Manuel Pellegrini's team set up a meeting against Valencia in a much anticipated final for all the Beticos, who were eager to see their club's first success in 17 years. Menudo's decision speaks a lot about the excitement all Betis fans were feeling prior to the big game.

He may have felt that taking such a big risk was worth it when Betis lifted the trophy after a dramatic penalty shootout, but he couldn't get away with it. As soon as the Spanish thierd-tier team found out about Menudo's lie, they rescinded his contract.

While some could say that Menudo got what he wanted, which was to see his team win a final in person, he may have jeopardized his career. What club will risk signing a player capable of going that far just to watch his team? Only time will tell.