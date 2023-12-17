Sporting CP and Porto clash in a key matchup of the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga on Monday, December 18th. Read here to find out the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.
[Watch Sporting CP vs Porto online free in the US on Fubo]
Sporting CP are in second place of the standings with 31 points after they were surpassed on Sunday by Benfica. Last week, the Lions suffered a crushing 3-2 loss in the league against Guimaraes. However, they bounced back on Thursday with a 3-0 win over Sturm Graz in Europa League clinching a place in next round.
Meanwhile, Porto did their job in the Champions League by defeating Shakhtar Donetsk (5-3) to get a ticket to the Round of 16. Furthermore, with a victory on the road against Sporting CP, they will be the new first place in Portugal.
Sporting CP vs Porto: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:15 PM
Australia: 6:15 AM (AEST) (Tuesday)
Bangladesh: 2:15 AM (Tuesday)
Belgium: 9:15 PM
Brazil: 4:15 PM
Canada: 3:15 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:15 PM
Denmark: 9:15 PM
Egypt: 10:15 PM
France: 9:15 PM
Germany: 9:15 PM
Ghana: 8:15 PM
Greece: 10:15 PM
India: 1:45 AM (Tuesday)
Indonesia: 4:15 AM (Tuesday)
Ireland: 8:15 PM
Israel: 10:15 PM
Italy: 9:15 PM
Jamaica: 3:15 PM
Kenya: 11:15 PM
Malaysia: 4:15 AM (Tuesday)
Mexico: 2:15 PM
Morocco: 9:15 PM
Netherlands: 9:15 PM
New Zealand: 9:15 AM (Tuesday)
Nigeria: 9:15 PM
Norway: 9:15 PM
Philippines: 4:15 AM (Tuesday)
Poland: 9:15 PM
Portugal: 8:15 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:15 PM
Serbia: 9:15 PM
Singapore: 4:15 AM (Tuesday)
South Africa: 10:15 PM
Spain: 9:15 PM
Sweden: 9:15 PM
Switzerland: 9:15 PM
UAE: 12:15 AM (Tuesday)
UK: 8:15 PM
United States: 3:15 PM (ET)
How to Watch Sporting CP vs Porto in your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, DirecTV GO, ESPN4, Star+
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN Germany, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: DAZN Italia
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, Fanatiz USA