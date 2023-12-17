Sporting CP vs Porto: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Primeira Liga in your country

Sporting CP and Porto clash in a key matchup of the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga on Monday, December 18th. Read here to find out the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

[Watch Sporting CP vs Porto online free in the US on Fubo]

Sporting CP are in second place of the standings with 31 points after they were surpassed on Sunday by Benfica. Last week, the Lions suffered a crushing 3-2 loss in the league against Guimaraes. However, they bounced back on Thursday with a 3-0 win over Sturm Graz in Europa League clinching a place in next round.

Meanwhile, Porto did their job in the Champions League by defeating Shakhtar Donetsk (5-3) to get a ticket to the Round of 16. Furthermore, with a victory on the road against Sporting CP, they will be the new first place in Portugal.

Sporting CP vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:15 PM

Australia: 6:15 AM (AEST) (Tuesday)

Bangladesh: 2:15 AM (Tuesday)

Belgium: 9:15 PM

Brazil: 4:15 PM

Canada: 3:15 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:15 PM

Denmark: 9:15 PM

Egypt: 10:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Germany: 9:15 PM

Ghana: 8:15 PM

Greece: 10:15 PM

India: 1:45 AM (Tuesday)

Indonesia: 4:15 AM (Tuesday)

Ireland: 8:15 PM

Israel: 10:15 PM

Italy: 9:15 PM

Jamaica: 3:15 PM

Kenya: 11:15 PM

Malaysia: 4:15 AM (Tuesday)

Mexico: 2:15 PM

Morocco: 9:15 PM

Netherlands: 9:15 PM

New Zealand: 9:15 AM (Tuesday)

Nigeria: 9:15 PM

Norway: 9:15 PM

Philippines: 4:15 AM (Tuesday)

Poland: 9:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:15 PM

Serbia: 9:15 PM

Singapore: 4:15 AM (Tuesday)

South Africa: 10:15 PM

Spain: 9:15 PM

Sweden: 9:15 PM

Switzerland: 9:15 PM

UAE: 12:15 AM (Tuesday)

UK: 8:15 PM

United States: 3:15 PM (ET)

How to Watch Sporting CP vs Porto in your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, DirecTV GO, ESPN4, Star+

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN Germany, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: DAZN Italia

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, Fanatiz USA