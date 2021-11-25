Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake square off in the Western Conference semis of the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. Here, check out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this thrilling matchup.

The road to the final of the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs is heating up as the Conference Semifinals are underway. Sporting Kansas City host Real Salt Lake with a place in the Western Conference final at stake. Here, find out the date and time. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Kansas City will have home field advantage due to their regular season campaign, as they finished third in the standings with 58 points. They made their way to this round by knocking out Vancouver Whitecaps.

On the other hand, Real Salt Lake are the underdogs of the postseason as they struggled to get into this stage. They concluded the regular season in seventh place but in Round One they pulled off a shock when they beat Seattle Sounders on penalties. Will they produce another upset?

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake: Date

Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake face each other on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Children's Mercy Park in the Western Conference semis of the 2021 Major League Soccer Playoffs.

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake

The game between Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: ESPN Deportes, ABC, ESPN3, ABC App, and ESPN Deportes+.