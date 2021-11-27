Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake will meet in the Western Conference semis of the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. Here, find out everything you need to know about this match such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake will face each other looking for a place in the Western Conference final for the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. Here, find out the preview, information, predictions and odds. If you are located in the US, you can watch it on FuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 to secure a place in the semifinals. They will have the home advantage after finishing third in the regular season campaign with 58 points. Now, they will try to reach the Conference final against the Portland Timbers, who beat the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

On the other hand, Real Salt Lake reached this stage after defeating Seattle Sounders on penalties. It was a major upset, as Salt Lake reached the postseason in seventh place in the standings. Can the team pull off another surprise?

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Time: 3.00 PM (ET).

Location: Children's Mercy Park

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake: Storylines

Sporting Kansas and Real Salt Lake have met on 39 occasions across all competitions. Right now, both have 15 wins per side and nine games have ended up in draws. This will be their third meeting this year and Real Salt Lake have come out victorious on both occasions, recording a 3-1 win at home and an away 1-0 win earlier this month.

How to watch or live stream Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake in the US

The match between Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake for the Western Conference Semifinals to be played on Sunday, November 28, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by FuboTV. You can also watch it on ESPN Deportes, ABC, ESPN3, ABC App, ESPN Deportes+.

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Kansas City are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -210, while Real Salt Lake have odds of +460. A tie would end up in a +330 payout.

FanDuel Sporting Kansas City -210 Tie +330 Real Salt Lake +460

*Odds by FanDuel