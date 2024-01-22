Next season all eyes will be on Brazilian prodigy Endrick, who is Real Madrid bound come July of 2024. Due to his age, 17, the star striker many have compared to the likes of Ronaldo, the Brazilian one, and Romario, is still playing at Palmeiras in Brazil.



Once Endrick turns 18, then he’s off to LaLiga and to play for the biggest soccer club on Earth. Endrick cost Real Madrid €60 million plus €12 million in taxes. While the number has been contested the reality is the striker was a huge transfer for his young age.



Endrick has also already suited up for Brazil where he has two caps to his name. In total the young star has 17 goals in 60 games for Palmeiras after being head and shoulders above his age group at the youth level.



Endrick’s Real Madrid salary



According to reports, Endrick will earn $2.1 million yearly at Real Madrid once he begins play next season. In order to make sure their son invests and spends his money wisely his parents will have a strict control over how the young man uses and invests his funds.



Endrick is a gamer, a fanatic almost, and it has been reported he likes to spend money on games and gaming consoles. In an interview with CazéTV, Endrick admitted his parents keep tabs on him.



“My parents’ control if I spend a lot, if I spend lots of money on videogames” Endrick laughed. The Brazilian striker will also have new income via New Balance, as he signed an exclusive deal with them to be one of the key faces of the brand.