Stuttgart vs Bayern: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021 Bundesliga in the US

Stuttgart host Bayern at home, they will play in the Matchweek 16 of the 2021 Bundesliga. This game will be played at Mercedes-Benz-Arena on December 14, 2021 at 12:30 PM (ET). The home team wants to win against one of the toppers in the table. Here is all the related information about this Bundesliga game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The home team, Stuttgart, are in a bad position in the 15th Bundesliga spot but with a recent winning streak that is reviving the team's hopes in the 2021 season. Stuttgart's most recent game was a 2-0 win against Wolfsburg on the road.

Bayern are dominating the local league with a 6 point lead over Borussia Dortmund (#2) with 37 points and 12-1-2. The last week, matchweek 15, Bayern won against Mainz 05 at home after winning a game against FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

Stuttgart vs Bayern: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: Mercedes-Benz-Arena, Stuttgart, Germany.

Stuttgart vs Bayern: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

Stuttgart vs Bayern: Storylines

Stuttgart have a negative record with 4-5-6 overall, but recently the team won two games, one against Mainz 05 at home 2-0 and another against Wolfsburg 2-0 on the road, both games are part of a good streak of three consecutive games including a 2-2 draw against Hertha BSC. Those three games appeared just after Stuttgart lost four consecutive games to Cologne, Augsburg, Arminia, and Dortmund. At the very least, Stuttgart's home record is relatively good at 3-2-3. The team is allowing 1.47 goals per game.

Bayern lost a game four weeks ago to Augsburg, in what was a surprise defeat for the table's top team. That was the second loss in the local league for Bayern and the third of the season counting one against M’Gladbach at the DFB-Pokal 0-5. But Bayern have a three-game winning streak since the last loss, they won against Arminia 1-0, Dortmund 3-2 and Mainz 2-1. Bayern's offense is the most lethal of the season, the team is scoring an average of 3.13 goals per game and the top scorer of the squad is Lewandowski with 16 goals.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Stuttgart vs Bayern in the U.S.

This 2021 Bundesliga game in the Matchweek 16 will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Stuttgart vs Bayern: Predictions And Odds

Stuttgart are underdogs at home with +1.5 ATS and +838 money at FanDuel, they have a good streak that will not be enough to confront the visitors. Bayern are favorites to win by -1.5 goals and -333 moneyline, and the draw is offered at +548 odds. The best pick for this Bundelisga game is: OVER 3.5.



FanDuel Stuttgart +1.5 / +838 Totals / Draw 3.5 / +548 Bayern -1.5 / -333

* Odds via FanDuel.