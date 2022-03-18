For the first time in their history, Boca Juniors will face arch-rivals River Plate with an away jersey in an official game. Here, find out why they are playing the Superclasico with a yellow shirt instead of the home jersey.

Lifelong rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors clash this weekend at Estadio Monumental in a new edition of the exciting Argentine Superclasico. Matchday 7 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional brings us this can't-miss game in a round full of derbies.

Last time they met last year, El Millonario had the upper hand thanks to a Julian Alvarez brace that gave Marcelo Gallardo his first league win at home against the rivals. It took 11 years for River to beat Boca at the Monumental in a league affair.

However, Sebastian Battaglia's side will try to end a streak of its own this weekend. The surprising thing, though, is that Boca will not play with their traditional home jersey. Instead, they will use the alternative yellow kit.

Why do Boca Juniors play against River Plate with yellow jersey instead of the home shirt?

For the first time in the history of this derby, one of the teams is not playing with its home jersey. While River Plate will use their iconic shirt with the red stripe, the visitors will set foot at the Monumental with an unconventional jersey.

Boca Juniors are using a yellow jersey in the Superclasico against River Plate because the club's soccer board has decided so. There is not a clear reason behind this decision, but it is believed that it could have to do with one of these things: