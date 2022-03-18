Lifelong rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors clash this weekend at Estadio Monumental in a new edition of the exciting Argentine Superclasico. Matchday 7 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional brings us this can't-miss game in a round full of derbies.
Last time they met last year, El Millonario had the upper hand thanks to a Julian Alvarez brace that gave Marcelo Gallardo his first league win at home against the rivals. It took 11 years for River to beat Boca at the Monumental in a league affair.
However, Sebastian Battaglia's side will try to end a streak of its own this weekend. The surprising thing, though, is that Boca will not play with their traditional home jersey. Instead, they will use the alternative yellow kit.
Why do Boca Juniors play against River Plate with yellow jersey instead of the home shirt?
For the first time in the history of this derby, one of the teams is not playing with its home jersey. While River Plate will use their iconic shirt with the red stripe, the visitors will set foot at the Monumental with an unconventional jersey.
Boca Juniors are using a yellow jersey in the Superclasico against River Plate because the club's soccer board has decided so. There is not a clear reason behind this decision, but it is believed that it could have to do with one of these things:
- First, many claim that the board believes this shirt brings good luck. Last weekend, Boca used this kit for the first time and they beat Estudiantes. Over the last few years, Boca have struggled to beat River, so this could be a move to end the curse and win at the Monumental after nearly five years.
- However, for others this is just a marketing move to promote this alternative kit. If Boca eventually win the Superclasico with the yellow shirt, it can lead to a fantastic increase in sales.
- Meanwhile, there's a more far-fetched theory that a shaman has predicted that Boca Juniors would win the derby if they used the yellow kit.