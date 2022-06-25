Haiti U20 will play Jamaica U20 for the round of 16 of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Haiti U20 and Jamaica U20 will face each other for the round of 16 of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game live in the United States. It will be broadcast on FuboTV for the US.

The Haiti U20 team has not been one of the most dazzling in the group stage, although it has been one of the most solid, highlighting their performance against Mexico U20, which ended in a draw despite the Haitians being the underdogs in that game. Of course, after this acceptable performance in group F, they will try to go as far as possible.

In the case of Jamaica U20, their run in group H was somewhat lackluster. They started with a draw against Costa Rica U20, a result that was not bad at all; they then fell to Honduras U20 5-0 and ended up beating Antigua and Barbuda U20 2-0. It will be interesting to see if the Jamaicans can find their best version in this game, probably the most balanced of the entire round of 16.

Haiti U20 vs Jamaica U20: Date

Haiti U20 and Jamaica U20 will face each other at the Olimpico Metropolitano Stadium, San Pedro Sula, Honduras on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship.

Haiti U20 vs Jamaica U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Haiti U20 vs Jamaica U20: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship game between Haiti U20 and Jamaica U20 will be available to watch in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: TUDN, Foxsports.com, Fox Soccer Plus.

How to watch Haiti U20 vs Jamaica U20 anywhere

