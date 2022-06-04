With their minds set on putting the bitterness of missing out on the upcoming FIFA World Cup behind them as soon as possible, Sweden and Norway clash in Group B of League 2 of the UEFA Nations League.

While the current topic of conversation in the world of soccer is the FIFA World Cup, those National Teams that failed in their attempt to reach this tournament must change their focus and attend to the commitments they have in front of them. This is the case of Sweden and Norway, who will not be playing in Qatar 2022, but who are facing each other in a UEFA Nations League match. You can watch this match live on Fubo TV.

The motivation for both Sweden and Norway is to climb the 2022-203 UEFA Nations League standings to move up to the big leagues, as both are currently placed in Group 4 of the B League (a Second Division) of this tournament.

So far, both the Swedish and the Norwegians have shown they have the ability to be promoted to the A League. Both National Teams have already played their first match against their other group rivals: Sweden beat Slovenia 2-0 away and Norway edged out Serbia by the narrowest of margins, also away from home.

Sweden vs Norway: Date

This UEFA Nations League B matchday two clash will take place on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Sweden will be the host and therefore the one that will have the support of its fans, as it will receive Norway at the Friends Arena in Solna.

Sweden vs Norway: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Sweden vs Norway at the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

To enjoy live the talents of top players such as the Swedish stars RB Leipzig's Emil Forsberg, Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak, and Manchester United's Victor Lindelof, as well as Norwegian Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, Watford's Joshua King and Manchester City's new signing Erling Braut Haaland, tune in to Fubo TV. Or, you can watch this UEFA Nations League clash on Fox Soccer Plus and ViX.