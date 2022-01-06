Swindon take on Manchester City at Swindon Stadium in Blunsdon for the 2021-22 FA Cup Third Round. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Swindon and Manchester City meet in the 2021-22 FA Cup Third Round. This game will take place at Swindon Stadium in Blunsdon. The home team hosts a monster with a lethal offense. Here is all the detailed information about this FA Cup game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

Swindon are doing a good job in League Two with 10-7-5 overall and 37 points, and in the FA Cup the team won in the First and Second round against Crewe Alexandra 3-0 and against Walsall 2-1 respectively. The team is 3-5-3 at home with a recent 5-2 win against Northampton.

Manchester City got a direct bye to the Third Round of the FA Cup as they are the defending champions of the Premier League. Manchester City's on the road record is 9-1-1 with 28 points, the team is scoring an average of 2.52 goals per game.

Swindon vs Manchester City: Date

Swindon and Manchester City play for the 2021-22 FA Cup Third Round on Friday, January 7 at Swindon Stadium in Blunsdon. The visitors know how to win games outside their main duty at the Premier League and they are hoping to win the cup against after two years full of failures.

Swindon vs Manchester City: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Swindon vs Manchester City at the 2021-22 FA Cup Third Round

This game for the 2021-22 FA Cup Third Round, Swindon and Manchester City at the Swindon Stadium in Blunsdon on Friday, January 7, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by ESPN+

