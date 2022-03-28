Switzerland again in a World Cup, little by little the team has become a big favorite in Europe to qualify, but there is something unusual about the Swiss, they have a high preference for another sport than soccer.

Switzerland qualifies for Qatar 2022 but soccer is not the most popular sport in the country

Switzerland have their plane ticket to board the Qatar 2022 plane, they were dominant in the group stage of the 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers. The Swiss record was better than Italy, a team they trolled after the Italians were eliminated by North Macedonia.

The World Cup was close to Switzerland's hands in 1934, 1938 and 1954 when they reached the quarterfinals of the competition, but in the 21st century they were never that close to the trophy again. The Swiss had a good performance in 2018 and 2014 reaching the Round of 16, they had not played in that phase since the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Switzerland's top goalscorer is Alexander Frei with 42 goals in 84 games, he is well known in the country, but Frei is retired and currently Xherdan Shaqiri is the active top goalscorer with 26 goals, the second active top scorer is Haris Seferovic with 24 goals.

What is the most popular sport in Switzerland?

It is not soccer, the Swiss have a high preference for Ice Hockey, that is the most loved sport, with the most fans, in the country. The local swiss ice hockey league, made up of 13 teams, is the one that sells the most tickets in the entire European continent.

The national ice hockey team of switzerland has won four gold medals, eight bronze medals and three silver medals in different international events. Apart from ice hockey, other winter sports are as or more popular than soccer: Skiing, Snowboarding, Climbing, among others.

Has a World Cup ever been hosted in Switzerland?

Yes, in the 1954 FIFA World Cup was hosted in Switzerland, on that occasion the Swiss made it to the quarterfinals but lost to Austria 7-5. The final was a victory for West Germany 3-2 over Hungary.

