Syria take on South Korea at Rashid Stadium in Dubai for the Third Round of the AFC World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Syria vs South Korea: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the AFC World Cup Qualifiers 2022

Syria and South Korea meet in the AFC World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at Rashid Stadium in Dubai. The home team must win and hope that other nations in the group lose their games. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on Paramount+ with a 7-day free trial.

Syria are in the last spot of Group A in the Third Round with only 2 points and a negative record of 0-2-5. But hope is the last thing lost for Syria as they still have a slim chance of playing in Qatar 2022.

South Korea are just as dominant as group leader Iran, they have 17 points in the second spot of the standings with a near perfect record of 5 wins and 2 draws. South Korea have a ticket waiting to board the World Cup plane.

Syria vs South Korea: Date

Syria and South Korea play for the AFC World Cup Qualifiers 2022 on Tuesday, February 1 at Rashid Stadium in Dubai. The home team must win this game and the rest of their schedule in the qualifiers, plus they must expect the other teams fighting for the third spot to lose all of their games.

Syria vs South Korea: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Syria vs South Korea at the AFC World Cup Qualifiers 2022

This game for the AFC World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Syria and South Korea at the Rashid Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, February 1, for the Third Round will be broadcast in the US exclusively by Paramount+

