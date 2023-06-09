Manchester City vs Inter: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Manchester City and Inter will face each other this Saturday, June 10 in what will be the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League final. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is the final of the most demanding tournament at the club level in the world, and the fans are already preparing for what will undoubtedly be an excellent game full of emotions and great intensity. On the one hand there will be the great favorites to take the title, thus winning this tournament for the first time in history, Manchester City.

Joseph Guardiola‘s team is facing a unique chance to win this tournament that they have been looking for so long. But their rivals will not be easy, since Inter proved to be strong even against rivals who seemed to be superior. Therefore, although they are the underdogs, they are not a team to be underestimated.

Manchester City vs Inter: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (June 11)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 11)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 11)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 11)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 11)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (June 11)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (June 11)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (June 11)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester City vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: stan sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: VTM 2, Club RTL, Pickx+ Sports 1

Brazil: TNT Brazil, HBO Max, SBT

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia, HRT 2

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Molotov, Free, Canal+ France, TF1

Germany: DAZN, Servus TV, DAZN1, ZDF

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD, MEGA Channel, Cosmote Sport 4 HD

India: SONY TEN 2, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

International: Youtube

Ireland: BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, RTE 2, BT Sport 1, RTE Player

Israel: 5Sport, 5Sport 4K, 5 Live, 5Plus

Italy: Canale 5, Sky Sport 251, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: SportsMax, SportsMax App, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Spark Sports

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direct

Philippines: PREMIER FOOTBALL

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, TVI, TVI Player

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1, Klan Kosova

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

Spain: TVE La 1, Movistar+, Movistar Champions League, RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, TV4 Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2, Canal+ France, TF1 Suisse, 3 Plus TV, Blue Sport 3

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount +, Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN App, VIX+, CBS, SiriusXM FC, ViX, TUDN.com, Univision NOW.