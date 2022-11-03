The 21-year-old Japanese winger Takefusa Kubo currently plays for the La Liga's side Real Sociedad after being loaned for 3 seasons, he has found a team where he will play more often. Find out here, his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year.

The Japan National team is known for their aggressive and forward style of football. In fact, Japan have qualified for the last seven World Cup tournaments, including all of the 21st century championships. As well as for developing emerging talent that has reached the high-level European tournaments. One of many examples is the 21-year-old Takefusa Kubo.

Kubo started his youth career in Japan, but as a 10-year-old he moved up to Barcelona's youth academy, La Masia. After several issues with Barcelona's recruitment, Kubo had to move back to Japan, where he would make his professional debut as a 15-year-old player. Then, he signed with Real Madrid to play with the B team in 2019.

However, since he signed for Los Blancos, Kubo has been through three loans to Mallorca two times, Villarreal, and Getafe. In those teams, Kubo didn't have the playing minutes he or Real Madrid expected. So, after a deal made with Real Sociedad, the Japanese youngster finally found team where he could play more often.

Takefusa Kubo's contract with Real Sociedad

According to latest reports regarding his contract signed with Real Sociedad, Takefusa Kubo's current salary is an estimate of €1,000,000 per year. In fact, Real Sociedad owns 50% of Kubo's total price, the other half is owned by Real Madrid, who actually paid him €2-million.

How much does Takefusa Kubo make a week?

Considering Kubo's current €1-million annual salary, he currently earns an estimate amount of €83,330 per month. That would make an estimate of €19,230 a week; €2,730 a day; €114.70 per hour; or €1.90 per minute.