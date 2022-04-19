River will be looking to reach the top when they visit Talleres this Wednesday, April 20. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

River Plate want to reach the top of the Zone 1 standings of the Copa de la Liga, and for that they will have to beat Talleres, who are not coming at a good time. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this game. It will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial) in the US.

The "Millionarios" are currently two points behind the leaders, Racing Club, and in this Matchday they will try to overtake them on their visit to Talleres this Wednesday, April 20. The team led by Marcelo Gallardo has just beaten Banfield 2-1 and wants to continue its good run. In the tournament they have 7 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses.

Talleres, on the other hand, have been investing all their efforts in the Copa Libertadores for some time now, knowing that qualifying for the next round will no longer be possible. With 5 points, they are at the bottom of the Zone 1 standings. However, beating River, one of the best Argentine teams, is always an important incentive for any team.

Talleres vs River Plate: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, Cordoba, Argentina

Talleres vs River Plate: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Talleres vs River Plate: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, these two teams have faced in a total of 58 games, with a clear predominance (as could be expected) of River Plate, who managed to win 30 of those 58 games, while Talleres won in 15 with 13 draws.

The last game recorded between these two teams corresponds to the 2021 championship of the Argentine League. On that occasion it was a 2-0 victory for River Plate with goals from Robert Rojas and Brian Romero.

How to watch or live stream Talleres vs River Plate in the US

The game that Talleres and River Plate will this Wednesday, April 20 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium for the Matchday 11 of 2022 Copa de la Liga will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: ViX.

Talleres vs River Plate: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: River Plate are the favorite with -130 odds, while Talleres have +350. A tie would finish in a +260 payout.

BetMGM Talleres +350 Tie +260 River Plate -130

*Odds via Caliente