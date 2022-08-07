Talleres will face Velez Sarsfield for the second leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Velez Sarsfield will visit Talleres de Cordoba for the second leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores quarter finals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The game between the two Argentine teams was undoubtedly the most exciting of the four in the first leg. Not only because of the high level of play shown, especially by Velez Sarsfield, but because of the good reaction of Talleres and the number of goals in a game that was thought to be very close.

The "Fortin" took a 3-2 victory that may not seem like much if we take into account that they were 2-0, but in the end it is a victory. For their part, Talleres seemed to be very complicated since Velez was two goals ahead of them, but in an impressive reaction they managed to equalize, although they would later lose it. The second leg certainly promises to be exciting.

Talleres vs Velez Sarsfield: Date

This quarter final game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Talleres and Velez Sarsfield will be played at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium on Wednesday, August 10 at 8:30 (ET).

Talleres vs Velez Sarsfield: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Talleres vs Velez Sarsfield

You can see this quarter final game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Talleres and Velez Sarsfield in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

