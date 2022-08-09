Talleres will receive Velez Sarsfield for the second leg of 2022 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Talleres will face Velez in what will be the second leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Quarterfinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

Of the four games in the first leg, without a doubt the one played by Velez Sarsfield and Talleres at the Jose Amalfitani was the most entertaining, not only because of the large number of goals, but also because of how intense the game was in general. The locals started 2-0 and it seemed that they were not going to major inconveniences to obtain the victory.

Velez Sarsfield controlled the game and Talleres seemed unable to find their way. However, in a great reaction from the Cordoba team, they managed to tie it. At the end, Velez Sarsfield managed to win an important 3-2 victory that makes the series between these two teams more than interesting.

Talleres vs Velez Sarsfield: Kick-Off Time

Talleres will play against Velez Sarsfield for the second leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Quarterfinals this Wednesday, August 10 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba, Argentina.

Australia: 10:30 AM (August 11)

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 8:30 PM

Italy: 2:30 AM (August 11)

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 1:30 AM (August 11)

South Africa: 2:30 AM (August 11)

South Sudan: 2:30 AM (August 11)

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

Talleres vs Velez Sarsfield: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+

Canada: Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

International: YouTube, Bet365

Italy: DAZN

Mexico: Clear Brand

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

South Sudan: beIN Sports HD 2

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 3

Sudan: beIN Sports HD 2

USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS in Spanish

