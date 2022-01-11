Mohamed Salah wants to stay a Red, but it all depends on the Liverpool brass if the striker will be at the club for the long term.

Mohamed Salah is one of the best soccer players in the world, and some can even say grossly underpaid. Salah has scored 148 goals in 229 games for Liverpool in all competitions and has won a total of 4 titles at the club.

Now things are getting interesting for the Egyptian forward as he only has 18 months left on his current deal and next season, unless things change, Salah could be one of the sport's biggest free agents. Salah won’t be short on offers as he is reportedly in the sights of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain.

In an interview with GQ magazine Mohamed Salah laid out the two reasons he would stay at Liverpool. Here are the two reasons for which Mohamed Salah would stay at Anfield.

Better contract

In speaking with GQ, Salah laid out he would like a better deal, "I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands. It’s in their hands. They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff… The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something, because they appreciate what you did for the club. I’ve been here for my fifth year now. I know the club very well.”

Love for the fans

"I love the fans. The fans love me. But with the administration, they have [been] told the situation. It’s in their hands.” Salah has left the situation with his handlers and the club as Liverpool will need to shell out the big bucks for a player who has more than earned it.