The biggest tournament in Europe will be available on EA Sports FC

UEFA Euro 2024 will be available on EA Sports FC. The historic tournament, which will take place next year in Germany, becomes a major boost for fans all over the world.

“EA Sports FC 24 welcomes this summer’s European Championship to The World’s Game with the full UEFA Euro 2024 tournament experience at no additional cost.”

Electronic Arts acquires exclusive rights to the license to depict the competition next summer. The largest national teams tournament in Europe will have a prominent place in EA Sports FC, as it will extend to both quick play modes and Ultimate Team.

Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala will be some of the stars trying to hoist the trophy in the biggest event of 2024. That’s why this partnership between UEFA and EA Sports is great for millions of fans.

That UEFA Euro 2024 update will be free for all EA Sports FC 24 users on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Furthermore, players around the world could be part of an amazing challenge.

“EA Sports FC 24 will be the official platform for the UEFA eSports eEURO program: a new tournament featuring the best European players of EA Sports FC representing UEFA national teams. The eEuro will be an annual tournament program, including qualification phases leading to live finals. The first of these finals will take place this summer, and more information about the tournament structure will be announced soon.”

At the same time, everyone who plays before January 16, 2024, will receive an exclusive non-transferable item from one of the standout players in Europe. Users will start receiving it from December 18, 2023.

These are the chosen players: Jack Grealish (England), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Alvaro Morata (Spain), Florian Wirtz (Germany) and Ousmane Dembele (France).

UEFA announces big partnership with EA Sports

The license for one of the most important tournaments in the world is a tremendous win for EA Sports as explained by Guy-Laurent Epstein, Marketing Director of UEFA events.

“We are delighted to further expand our partnership with EA Sports, with UEFA Euro 2024 becoming a part of the EA Sports FC game. UEFA Euro 2024 is one of the most vibrant and exciting football tournaments in the world, and we are thrilled that the enormous EA SPORTS FC 24 community worldwide will have the opportunity to participate in the tournament in such an authentic gaming environment. We are also looking forward to unveiling more details about the eEURO competitive gaming tournament in the coming weeks.”