Upon the conclusion of the 2022–23 season, Paris Saint-Germain will have two players available to sign with other teams: Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos. Here, find out PSG's conditions to extend both players' deals.

To see Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos on the same team has to be one of the more shocking spectacles for soccer fans in recent years. They represent two of the greatest periods in the history of Barcelona's and Real Madrid's rivalry, and they have faced off against one other many times. Further, the two were constantly put in opposition to one another, which led to some rather rough foul play.

Despite having disappointing first campaigns in Ligue 1, the two are currently sharing a locker room at Paris Saint-Germain. Both Messi and Ramos have made strong starts to the season now that they have settled into their new environments. However, because both of their contracts will be up at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, the players could leave Paris for free in the summer.

There has been talk of the Argentine staying in the French capital, but he has said he won't make a decision until after the World Cup, which kicks off in late November. While the Spanish veteran struggled with injuries during his first season, he has since recovered to become a key member of the team's defense.

How Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos could stay at PSG next season

That's why it seems like Paris Saint-Germain sports adviser Luis Campos would want nothing more than to sign the two players to new contracts before next summer so they don't depart the French capital as free agents.

“An extension of Messi and Sergio Ramos? IF Ramos continues to perform well, why not extend it? As for Messi? I’m satisfied too. I asked Messi if he wanted to stay too," Campos was quotes as saying by Canal Supporters and RMC Sport this weekend.

"I am very happy with Leo. Last season was difficult for him. After being an icon in Barcelona for 20 years, he had to make a major life change, in a different place and in a different league than the Spanish one. He needed time. Now we see a Leo who will gradually reach the level we were used to.