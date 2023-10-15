The Glazer family made a shocking final decision about the future of Manchester United

The Glazers are not going away anytime soon from Manchester United. After team’s ownership rejected a massive proposal of a Qatari group led by Sheikh Jassim, there’s a new decision which has surprised the entire soccer world.

According to a report from ESPN, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, founder of famous company INEOS, will strike a deal to buy a 25% shareholding of the club. The Glazers will retain a 69% of the Red Devils.

Manchester United are living a complicated start of the season as 10th place in the Premier League far away of title contenders such as Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Furthermore, Erik ten Hag is close of another major disaster in Europe as last place of Group A in the Champions League behind Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen.

Report: Jim Ratcliffe ready to buy huge stake of Manchester United

The information by ESPN points out Jim Ratcliffe wants to invest in Manchester United to have significant “sporting influence” on the team. Of course, the move guarantees the Glazer family stays for good.

During the last few years, thousands of fans have blamed the ownership for an extended crisis and a lack of investment in the team’s facilities. With only four trophies to show for in almost a decade, Ratcliffe’s emergence would be crucial for the future.

Manchester United reject historic offer from Qatar

Yesterday, before Ratcliffe’s story came out, an exclusive report of Fabrizio Romano confirmed Sheikh Jassim had no more intentions to acquire Manchester United.

As a consequence, that massive proposal of the Qatari group was officially withdrawn from the table. A few days ago, Jassim presented a new offer to the Glazer family. Romano pointed out the final bid was almost double than the $3.5B market valuation of the club.

Furthermore, $1.5B extra investment was planned for the team and, as part of the agreement, all old debt would have been cleared. However, the owners of Manchester United rejected it.

Now, Sheikh Jassim’s team have confirmed to Fabrizio Romano that they’ve withdrawn from the process. Of course, the club’s decision took them by surprise as it was a fully cash bid. Then, Jim Ratcliffe’s offer became public.

Who is Jim Ratcliffe?

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a remarkable figure of the business world. He was born on October 18, 1952, in Failsworth, Lancashire, England, and is the founder and chairman of INEOS, one of the world’s largest chemical companies.

Beyond his accomplishments in the chemical industry, the British billionaire has also made a huge impact in the world of innovation and sustainability. Undoubtedly, he is one of the top names in the industry.

In 1998, Ratcliffe founded INEOS, a global petrochemical company. Under his leadership, INEOS expanded rapidly, acquiring numerous companies, including the chemical businesses of BP, ICI, and BASF.

The company’s core operations revolve around the production of essential chemicals used in various industries, such as automotive, construction and healthcare.

Something that sets Ratcliffe apart from many other entrepreneurs is his hands-on approach while managing INEOS. Many of his workers admire how involved he is in the day-to-day operations of many areas in the company.

Ratcliffe is also a huge sports fan sponsoring the successful cycling team INEOS (former Team Sky) in big events such as the Tour de France. In Formula 1, INEOS also supports Mercedes. Manchester United will be another example of that passion.