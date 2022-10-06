According to reports, Lionel Messi might be interested in signing with Barcelona again when his contract expires in the summer of 2023. However, there would be considerable challenges to overcome before this could become a reality.

Barcelona's financial woes necessitated Lionel Messi's free agent move away from the club in the summer of 2021, and he signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Now, the Catalan side are reportedly interested in re-signing the superstar as a free agent after his current deal in France expires in June 2023.

Veronica Brunati, an Argentine journalist, is well-connected inside the Messi inner circle and so has insider information about the Argentine star's future after the conclusion of his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain next summer.

The Daily Mail now reports that the Argentina international would accept to come back to Camp Nou, albeit the negotiations have not yet begun in earnest. They add that Xavi's team would be able to afford the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner after the free transfers of Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, and Jordi Alba.

What are the significant obstacles to Lionel Messi's Barcelona comeback?

However, there are a number of obstacles that need to be cleared before next July for Lionel Messi to return to La Liga. The 34-year-old would want to sign a short deal for around a tenth of the €75 million per year in guaranteed salary that El Mundo in 2021 said he was due at Barcelona, and he would get there for nothing.

The Blaugrana no longer have the same constraints as they had during the last campaign when they needed to raise pounds to be able to spend them. They were able to improve their short-term financial health thanks to the financial levers they pulled, and this improvement will be furthered next summer when they are able to incorporate Spotify's stadium sponsorship contract in their accounting.

In addition, It has been decided not to extend Sergio Busquets' contract when it expires. The club is banking on Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba leaving a year before the end of their contracts, and on the sale of other players, including Frenkie de Jong to generate more revenue.

Then, The Daily Mail say that some members of the club would wonder why the organization would invest on a veteran like Messi, instead of Bernardo Silva, who is just 28 years old. Finally, Messi and Barcelona president Joan Laporta have a rocky history, which is a major roadblock.

No formal communication has occurred since the Argentine left Camp Nou in the summer of 2021, and every time Laporta has been questioned about a possible Messi comeback, he has responded by referring to a testimonial match rather than a complete farewell season.