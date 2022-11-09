Gerard Pique went out with a bang in his farewell game, being sent off in Barcelona's 2-1 victory against Osasuna at half-time. Here, find out what exactly happened.

At the end of his career, Gerard Pique was sent off in the first half of Barcelona's come-from-behind victory against Osasuna, which allowed them to extend their lead at the top of La Liga to five points. Visiting Estadio El Sadar proved to be a far more dramatic experience than imagined for Xavi Hernandez.

After falling down early on a goal from David Garcia, they had their lead halved less than 30 minutes later when Robert Lewandowski was sent off. Because of playing a man down for much of the game, Barcelona faced their greatest obstacle yet. The foul was completely uncalled for, and a review of the play showed that the Pole deliberately punched the central defender in the face.

As early as the fifth minute, the home team boosted morale with a goal from a corner kick. There was a perfect cross from Ruben Garcia into the area, and David Garcia headed it in for a goal. Raphinha and Pedri scored the game-winning goals that allowed them to claim all three points. With this victory, the Catalans capped off a successful first half of the season and entered the World Cup break on a high note.

Why Gerard Pique received red card in his final game

The 35-year-old Gerard Pique was sent off the field after arguing with the official while sitting on the substitutes' bench. His ire was directed at the official's decision to award Robert Lewandowski's first red card in the Blaugrana jersey.

At halftime, the former Spain international voiced his displeasure with the officiating provided by Jesus Gil Manzano. However, the Spanish referee wasn't in a negotiating mood, so he sent the veteran centre-back off in the last game.

According to the official's report, Pique remarked: "Did you see the corner you called against us? You are the referee that has screwed us up the most, by far. You are a f**king disgrace."

Even if it was in defense of the team, Barca supporters would have liked to see Pique play one final game before he retired, and his comments certainly merited a red card. While some may see his treatment by the same man who has sent out Neymar, Lionel Messi, and even Luis Suarez as a disgraceful way to conclude his career, the Barcelona faithful seem delighted by the opportunity for Pique to have the last word.