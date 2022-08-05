A report claims that Barcelona are interested in Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold as a major summer 2023 acquisition. Here find out why they have set their eyes on the Englishman and plan to lure him next summer.

Barcelona's summer transfer activity continues as Xavi attempts to return them to the top of both domestic and European soccer by acquiring new players. The Blaugrana have regained prominence in the market because of six new top signings.

What is more, they signed Franck Kessie this summer, but both he and Andreas Christenson are still waiting to be registered by the club. The three latest additions, Lewandowski, Kounde, and Raphinha will also have to wait for other players to be sold before their contracts can be officially recognized.

However, it looks that this specific transfer window was not a one-off, and Xavi Hernandez's side are anticipated to spend big again in the transfer market next year.

How and why Barcelona plan to add Trent Alexander-Arnold next summer

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly the top target for Barcelona next summer, according to a report from Futbol Total. A new Liverpool deal agreed last year, would keep the England international at Anfield until 2025.

That has not prevented Blaugrana's hierarchy's interest, with the Spanish giants preparing a deal for the defender in the summer. The report adds that they see the Liverpool defender as the perfect missing piece in the puzzle and believe that Xavi's reconstruction might be completed if he joins.

The Catalans know well that the Englishman is one of the top full-backs in Europe, and they are willing to pay up to €80 million for his services. After Dani Alves' departure, Barcelona's right-back position has been plagued for some time. The veteran's comeback this year was short-lived; Sergiño Dest has failed to live up to his lofty billing at the club.

The Camp Nou outfit are now willing to spend a lot of money on Alexander-Arnold in light of the previous setbacks. As a result of his quick climb to fame in recent years, the Liverpool phenomenon has become an attractive option for Xavi.