A deal to sell Barcelona star midfielder Frenkie de Jong is now being negotiated between the Calatans and Manchester United. Here, find out why the Blaugrana want to wrap this deal up as soon as possible.

Given that he is rumored to be moving to Manchester United in the summer, Frenkie de Jong's future at Barcelona remains unknown. During his three years at the club, the 25-year-old has consistently played in midfield, but he hasn't exactly lived up to expectations.

The Dutchman has shown satisfaction with the Catalan club in the past and is said to have been confused about United's absence from UEFA Champions League play. However, it is believed that the midfielder, who played at Ajax under Ten Hag, is now planning to reunite with his former coach.

Negotiations are now focused on the player's specific conditions, with an initial cost of €65 million. There are also potential add-ons agreed upon that might bring the total sum to €85 million.

Why Barcelona want to sell De Jong

Frenkie de Jong is apparently a target for Manchester United, and according to reports, Barcelona is eager to offload him this summer due to financial problems. The Blaugrana apparently are unsure of their ability to cover his salary for the remaining four years of his contract.

De Jong may have to leave the Camp Nou outfit despite club president Joan Laporta's assurance that the La Liga team has no intention of moving the Dutchman, according to Marca. This is because of the club's dire financial situation.

Contract details of Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona

De Jong still has four years remaining on his Barcelona contract, and according to the report, the Blaugrana will be required to pay him a staggering €88.58 million in fixed salary and loyalty incentive payments during the balance of his contract.

Additionally, he might get a total variable payment of €8 million (€2 million per year) if he remains with the team and participates in more than 60% of the games in each of the last four seasons of his deal. In addition, according to the bonus provisions incorporated in his contract, a maximum of €12.8 million (€3.2 million annually) would also be added for championship triumphs and advancement to the UEFA Champions League Final.

The central midfielder had a contract in place when he joined Barcelona in 2019 that established his fixed-wage at €14 million annually. In addition, he is entitled to receive loyalty incentives totaling around €15.58 million. But owing to COVID-19 and subsequently the team's financial issues, the midfielder was forced to forego a substantial portion of those payments.