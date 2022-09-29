In 2017, Paris Saint-Germain activated the release clause for Neymar, making him the most expensive player in the history of soccer. This move ignited the rivalry between Barcelona and PSG, which has continued to this day. Now, the French side have a new idea on how to harm the Blaugrana.

Since Paris Saint-Germain's purchase of Neymar in 2017, the connection between them and Barcelona has been tense, which has caused the relationship to deteriorate over the last several years. Even the free move of Lionel Messi from Camp Nou to Parc des Princes that took place the previous year did not significantly help the situation.

More lately, the president of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has been making consistent jabs at Barcelona and their financial situation. Most recently, he questioned whether or not the activities of the Catalan giants over the summer were even legitimate.

During a conversation with Politico, he made the following remark: “Is it fair? No, it’s not fair. Is it legal? I’m not sure. UEFA, of course, has its own regulations. I’m sure they’re going to look at everything. We have to be careful about dangerous levels of debt and about magically injecting capital. This is not a sustainable path to take. We have to think long term.”

How PSG intdend to hurt and overshadow Barcelona

The tensions between the two clubs have the potential to get substantially worse. According to recent reports, the Parisians have put the intention to "hurt" the La Liga heavyweights high on their to-do list.

Foot en Espagne reports that the owner of Paris Saint-Germain, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has given the task of negotiating the acquisition of Espanyol to the club's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi. The Qataris are said to have the intention of making Espanyol one of the top teams in La Liga, if not the best club overall, provided the acquisition is completed successfully.

The plan that Nasser Al-Khelaifi has in mind is to put together a squad that is capable of eclipsing the Blaugrana. The White and Blue and Xavi Hernandez's side are two clubs that call the metropolitan region of Barcelona in Spain their home.

Despite this, there is a heated competition going on between the clubs on opposite sides of town that extends all the way back to the previous century. Interestingly, as early as June of this year, there were already rumors circulating that PSG were interested in purchasing Espanyol.