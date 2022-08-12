The Barcelona officials have reached the end of their patience with Frenkie de Jong and have issued him an ultimatum. They have advised the player's agents have that their client has two choices. Here, find out more about it.

This summer's transfer window has been filled with high-profile drama involving superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Bernardo Silva, Jules Kounde, and Cristiano Ronaldo. None, however, have been pushed to their limits quite like Frenkie de Jong's.

Barcelona had originally intended to get go of de Jong so they could create room on the roster for Manchester City's Bernardo Silva. A number of teams, including Manchester United and Chelsea, have shown interest in signing the Dutch midfielder this summer.

As part of its attempts to decrease the salary bill that is preventing it from registering the new players, Barcelona were eager to approve the transfer of the former Ajax prodigy. However, with less than 24 hours to go until the Blaugrana's opening La Liga matchday, the 25-year-old is still with the Catalan side.

What choices does Frenkie de Jong have?

Although Frekie De Jong wants to stay with Barcelona, the club have reportedly presented him with two possibilities. CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs claims the Spaniards have informed their player that he either accepts a 50 percent wage reduction or quit the club. Additionally, they have given him until this coming weekend to comply.

His pay this season is expected to exceed €22 million, which is presenting problems for the club when it comes to registering players. This amount is also far more than the salary ceiling mandated by the new board and the team's president, Joan Laporta.

The Dutchman has already been asked to accept a pay reduction once by Barcelona this transfer window. Several sources claim that he refuses to go along with either proposal. He plans to return to the team for the upcoming term without making any pay concessions since he understands how much Xavi Hernandez relies on him.

Due to the club's financial situation, de Jong decided to forfeit a huge portion of his earnings when he re-signed in October 2020. However, then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu rewarded him with a substantial boost for the remaining years of his contract. Contract extensions given to De Jong, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Clement Lenglet are deemed illegitimate by the Blaugrana, who are now attempting to reduce their salary cost in order to register their new players.