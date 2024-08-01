Toni Kroos, who recently retired from Real Madrid this season, won the Champions League, and made his last appearance with the Germany national team at Euro 2024, made comments about the choice of the Ballon d’Or that have generated diverse opinions.

Toni Kroos has become an emblematic figure in Real Madrid and the Germany National Team. His vision of the game, precision in passing, and elegant style have positioned him in history as one of the best midfielders of his generation.

The German Toni Kroos was present at the presentation of ʻThe Icon Leagueʼ, his German version of the Kings League where when asked how he would vote for the MVP of the Tournament he criticized the method of election in a certain way.

What did Toni Kroos say about the election of the Ballon d’Or?

During the conversation between the presenters and Kroos, it was clarified how the MVP of the tournament would be voted and a small debate arose among the presenters: “Who votes the MVP?” Another of the presenters responded: “The community partly but partly also the team heads. We are still in the planning stage but it has to be a good mixture”.

Lionel Messi is awarded with his seventh Ballon D’Or award during the Ballon D’Or Ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet on November 29, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

To this explanation, the other presenter responds: “Or just Toni. MVP himself”. The other presenter said: “It will not be like the Ballon d’Or. That’s what we can say.” Toni Kroos responded sharply to these comments “Nooo. Here the player that deserves it will win,” said Toni Kroos. To which one of the presenters pointed out: “Oh what you said. We will edit that out” and Toni added: “No, no, you can leave that in”.

These statements have been taken as a criticism by Toni Kroos of the organizers of the Ballon d’Or and the voting method they have used to choose the best player in the world each season.