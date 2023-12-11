This is how the new offices of AFA in Miami look like

On the eve of the 2024 Copa America draw held this last Thursday in Miami, the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), Claudio ‘Chiqui’ Tapia, officially inaugurated the organization’s offices in the said United States city.

The event also had none other than FIFA president Gianni Infantino and CONMEBOL’s head, Alejandro Domínguez, who inaugurated the ceremony and praised Tapia’s work at the helm of the AFA.

Later on, Tapia took the floor and expressed pride in such an inauguration, acknowledging the effort it took to achieve it. “It’s a very special day because we’re launching the project for the sports fields and also these beautiful offices,” he stated.

“We are the current world champions, and we’re going to defend it as it should be defended. So, thank you immensely. It’s a very, very happy and special day,” Tapia added.

These are the new offices of AFA in Miami

According to the description on the official AFA website, the offices are located in Wynwood, occupying a 500 square meter space designed with extensive functionality for various offices. These spaces will be utilized by specific departments within the Argentine Football Association in preparation for the upcoming 2024 Copa America.

The place features a reception area and central hall, two offices for administrative purposes, a co-working space with eight positions, a press conference room, a presidential office, and two other multi-purpose offices.

Pictures of the new offices of AFA in Miami