Gerardo Martino breaks silence on his decision to leave Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

When Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023, he reunited with several familiar faces, including Gerardo Martino, who had previously coached him at both Barcelona and the Argentina national team. Together, they secured the 2023 Leagues Cup, the first major trophy in the club’s history.

Despite strong results, Martino unexpectedly stepped down in November 2024, with one year remaining on his contract. In a recent interview with The Athletic, the coach explained that Messi was the first to learn of his decision.

“I called Leo and explained that I had a personal need to be in Rosario (Argentina), and that the first half of the year was going to be complicated for me. Once I explained that it wasn’t a health issue but a very difficult personal matter, he was understanding and respected the discretion. It wasn’t something to debate, just to communicate. Afterward, I spoke with the club leadership and then with the players,” Martino said.

At the time, Inter Miami was leading the overall standings and considered the favorite heading into the playoffs. Under Martino, the team—led on the field by Messi—won 35 of 67 matches, with 16 losses and 16 draws, earning 62% of possible points.

“Coaching alongside the best player in the world at the time and continuing to coach him now is always a source of pride. It was a tough decision because I believed the project still had a lot of potential and room for growth. Ultimately, it was personal reasons that led me to resign and not complete the final year of my contract, which would have been 2025. Staying wasn’t an option,” Martino added.

Martino’s achievements with Inter Miami

During his tenure, Martino led Inter Miami to the 2023 Leagues Cup shortly after Messi’s arrival from Paris Saint-Germain and finished as runner-up in the 2023 US Open Cup. The following year, the team won the 2024 Supporters’ Shield by recording the most points across both conferences during the regular season.

Given the club’s brief seven-year history under David Beckham, these accomplishments were significant. Current coach Javier Mascherano now aims to secure the MLS trophy and continue the winning culture Martino established.