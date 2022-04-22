Tigres UANL and America clash at Universitario de Nuevo León Stadium on Matchday 16 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here, find out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Tigres UANL and America will meet at Universitario de Nuevo León Stadium (San Nicolás de los Garza), on Matchday 16 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will take place on Saturday, April 23. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (Free-Trial).

Los Auriazules are one of the strongest teams in the Liga MX. The team led by Miguel Herrera, together with Pachuca, has already qualified for the quarterfinals. Tigres UANL are positioned second in the standings with 32 points, three points behind Pachuca, which are first with 35. In addition, in its last match, they were defeated by Necaxa 2-0.

On the other hand, America need to win its two remaining matches (against Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul) and that its rivals do not do so to qualify directly to the quarterfinals. Las Aguilas are positioned seventh in the standings with 22 points, and in its last match, the team managed by Fernando Ortiz beat Leon 2-0.

Tigres UANL vs America: Match information

Date: Saturday, April 23

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Universitario de Nuevo León Stadium, San Nicolás de los Garza

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (Free-Trial)

Tigres UANL vs America: Time by states in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Tigres UANL vs America: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In the history of soccer Tigres UANL and America faced each other in 61 opportunities. The track record between the two teams is very even. Los Auriazules have won 20 matches, Las Aguilas 21, and have tied 20 times. The last time they played between each other was on Matchday 15 of 2021 Liga MX, America won 1-0.

Tigres UANL vs America: How to watch or stream live in the US

The match to be played between Tigres UANL and America at Universitario de Nuevo León Stadium will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free-Trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

Tigres UANL vs America: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers predict a victory for Tigres UANL. According to BetMGM, Los Auriazules have odds of 2.05, while America have 3.40. In addition, the draw would finish in a 3.40 payout.

